Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires 415 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $856,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 57,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,763,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.87. 2,615,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $351.55 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

