Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 2,082 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.56.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

