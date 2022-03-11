Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 3,365 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises about 1.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,378,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

CSGP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

