Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 867 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,617. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

