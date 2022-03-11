Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.