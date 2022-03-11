Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.15. 2,859,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

