Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $13.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

