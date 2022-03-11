Reliant Investment Management LLC Invests $3.84 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 603.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of GM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,608,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,572. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

