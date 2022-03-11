Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,490 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. NV5 Global accounts for approximately 1.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 28.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 346.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $123.86. 37,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.16. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

