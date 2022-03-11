Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 551.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,502 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 1,474,925 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 799.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 189,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 2,376.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 154,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 529.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

SFNC stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $28.50. 553,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

