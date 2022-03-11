Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
