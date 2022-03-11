Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.58. 3,811,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,480. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.13 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.47 and a 200-day moving average of $351.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

