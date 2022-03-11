Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 124,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $176.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,340,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115,778. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average of $210.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.