Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.17. 19,985,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,310,420. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.