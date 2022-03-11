Relite Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,207.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $543,756.04 and approximately $1,207.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Relite Finance has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.57 or 0.06577759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.23 or 0.99848490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042078 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 58,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,697,285 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

