renBTC (RENBTC) Market Cap Tops $580.80 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $39,118.72 or 0.99968457 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $580.80 million and $4.96 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00105172 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 14,847 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

