Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 225.4% from the February 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 97,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

