Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) PT Lowered to GBX 550 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

RTOKY stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

