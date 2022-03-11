Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.36

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 3877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $517.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

