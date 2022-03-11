Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avid Bioservices, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Avid Bioservices in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 119.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.