Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (AAPL, ADBE, AG, AGTI, ALGS, AMPH, ATY, BBIO, BEKE, BMW)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 11th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $685.00 to $600.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $18.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €123.00 ($133.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($101.09) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $14.50 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $184.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $20.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $80.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $114.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $200.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $75.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €62.40 ($67.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €59.00 ($64.13) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.30 ($23.15) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $71.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $185.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $333.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $46.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $167.00 to $179.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $118.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $23.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $75.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $13.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $133.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €197.00 ($214.13) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.15 ($3.42) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $100.00 to $91.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $64.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $5.70 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.00 ($168.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $9.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $77.00 to $64.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $400.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $11.00 to $5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $118.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $309.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $12.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $115.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $105.00 to $83.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $90.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $75.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $34.00.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $31.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $130.00 to $60.00.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $84.00.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $78.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 370 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($152.17) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €22.00 ($23.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $17.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $13.00 to $55.00.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its target price trimmed by Dawson James from $11.40 to $8.30.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $210.00 to $180.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $55.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $500.00 to $450.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $512.00 to $522.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $385.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $450.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $272.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €12.80 ($13.91) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €53.00 ($57.61) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $160.00.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.25 to $5.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

