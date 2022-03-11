Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (AAPL, ADBE, AG, AGTI, ALGS, AMPH, ATY, BBIO, BEKE, BMW)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 11th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $685.00 to $600.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)

had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $18.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €123.00 ($133.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($101.09) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $14.50 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $184.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $20.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $80.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $114.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $200.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $75.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €62.40 ($67.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €59.00 ($64.13) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.30 ($23.15) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $71.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $185.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $333.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $46.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $167.00 to $179.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $118.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $23.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $75.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $13.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $133.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €197.00 ($214.13) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.15 ($3.42) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $100.00 to $91.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $64.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $5.70 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.00 ($168.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $9.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $77.00 to $64.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $400.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $11.00 to $5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $118.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $309.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $12.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $115.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $105.00 to $83.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $90.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $75.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $34.00.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $31.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $130.00 to $60.00.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $84.00.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $78.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 370 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($152.17) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €22.00 ($23.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $17.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $55.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $13.00 to $55.00.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its target price trimmed by Dawson James from $11.40 to $8.30.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $210.00 to $180.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $55.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $500.00 to $450.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $512.00 to $522.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $385.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $450.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $272.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €12.80 ($13.91) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €53.00 ($57.61) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $160.00.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.25 to $5.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.