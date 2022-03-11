Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola HBC (CCH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON: CCH) in the last few weeks:
- 3/3/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,130 ($41.01) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,260 ($42.71) to GBX 3,130 ($41.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/1/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/25/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,260 ($42.71) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/14/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($41.93) price target on the stock.
Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,564.50 ($20.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,337.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,453.22.
In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,461 ($32.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,888.38 ($5,094.84). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 467 shares of company stock worth $1,187,292.
