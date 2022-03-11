Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW):

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €62.40 ($67.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.00 ($64.13) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($72.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.00 ($64.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($70.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($72.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.00 ($83.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($70.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/4/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($70.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($72.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($72.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($72.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/26/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.00 ($83.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €75.00 ($81.52) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/17/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €72.00 ($78.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €75.05 ($81.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($70.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €72.00 ($78.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DPW stock traded down €2.28 ($2.48) on Friday, reaching €42.44 ($46.13). 6,158,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.72 and a 200-day moving average of €54.01. Deutsche Post AG has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

