Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for James River Group (JRVR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR):

3/8/2022 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

3/4/2022 – James River Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – James River Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – James River Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $30.00.

2/3/2022 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

2/2/2022 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/26/2022 – James River Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $42.00.

1/25/2022 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/12/2022 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

JRVR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 142,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $789.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -23.12%.

In other James River Group news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

