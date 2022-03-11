Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Redfin (RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2022 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

2/18/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/18/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $42.00.

2/18/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $29.00.

2/18/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00.

2/11/2022 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

2/3/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $44.00.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $77.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $106,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,443. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

