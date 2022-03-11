Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Up 4.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.28. 1,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 79,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 92,914 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $668,051.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

