Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,806 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $25.27 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

