Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 164,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,140,587 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,471,000 after acquiring an additional 835,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,495 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

