REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,811,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

