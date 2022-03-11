REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. REV Group traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.91. 1,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 272,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

REVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 99,137.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $858.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.27.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.