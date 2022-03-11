Reviewing Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.83 million N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $5.23 billion 12.34 $1.50 billion $2.39 43.28

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences 28.73% 26.53% 17.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bone Biologics and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 0 4 16 0 2.80

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $124.74, suggesting a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Bone Biologics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bone Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corp. is a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets. Bone Biologics Corp. is based in BURLINGTON, Mass.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring systems measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

