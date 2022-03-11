Reviewing OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OptimumBank and Evans Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Evans Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million 2.98 -$780,000.00 $0.58 7.60 Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.22 $24.04 million $4.37 8.96

Evans Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evans Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Evans Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% Evans Bancorp 24.93% 13.83% 1.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evans Bancorp beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

