Reviewing Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wejo Group and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 GoodRx 1 6 9 0 2.50

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.91%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 132.52%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than GoodRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoodRx $745.42 million 7.46 -$25.25 million ($0.07) -198.11

Wejo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A GoodRx -3.39% 0.06% 0.03%

Summary

GoodRx beats Wejo Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

