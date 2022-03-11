Revomon Achieves Market Cap of $7.77 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $847,699.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.98 or 0.06549071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.74 or 0.99886124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

