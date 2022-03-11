Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Steven Salaets Sells 10,630 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Salaets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Steven Salaets sold 3,415 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $14,889.40.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 362,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,231. The firm has a market cap of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 1,395,400 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,417,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 441,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

