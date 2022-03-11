Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40,590.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $40,590.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00080731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

