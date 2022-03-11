RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Critical Comparison

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) and Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman -4.14% 5.20% 1.01% Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.31 -$20.30 million ($0.14) -5.71 Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.36 -$62.99 million N/A N/A

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Volatility & Risk

RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RISE Education Cayman and Meten EdtechX Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 262.59%. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,740.49%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of RISE Education Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RISE Education Cayman (Get Rating)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group (Get Rating)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

