RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 13,644 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

RiverTree Advisors LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,991 shares of company stock worth $6,213,629 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.57 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

