RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.59

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 451113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
