RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.59

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 451113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,736,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 217,806 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 106,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

