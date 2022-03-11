Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.62. 7,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Denali Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Biltmore Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management now owns 15,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 750,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 128,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

