Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 44,964 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 339 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $9,153.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,813.00.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 269,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,822. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

