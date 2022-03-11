Robert W. Baird Increases Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $160.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.20% from the stock’s previous close.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,032,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,842,000 after acquiring an additional 151,276 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

