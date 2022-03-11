Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 27,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 93,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$194.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About Robex Resources (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

