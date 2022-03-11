Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 27,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 93,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$194.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.
About Robex Resources (CVE:RBX)
