Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

RBLX opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion and a PE ratio of -38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $1,631,532.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,516,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

