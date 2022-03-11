Rocket Vault 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.82 or 0.06592761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,661.21 or 0.99765967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041977 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

