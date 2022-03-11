Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.50

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 10.15 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,398,287 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RKH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

