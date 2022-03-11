Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rockley Photonics traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 5,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 542,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $3,210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $585.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

