Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,946 shares of company stock worth $86,240,074 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,467,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

