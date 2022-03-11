Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYCEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

