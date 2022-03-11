Ronni Chalmers Buys 32,417 Shares of Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 32,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,866.69 ($13,771.31).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Investment Management alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ronni Chalmers bought 51,613 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,606.51 ($22,340.52).

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.